Eggleston, Michael J.

Mike was a lifelong and proud member of the Pardeeville community and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. On May 13, 1961, Michael married the love of his life, Virginia Petraszak, and they raised their three daughters in Pardeeville. Mike was an operator and business co-owner of Lakeside Mobil in Pardeeville for 25 years and later worked 23 years at Penda/Trienda in Portage until his retirement in 2008. Mike was a very sociable and honorable man who could talk to and make friends with anyone. He loved his social hour at the nursing home on Wednesdays, sharing sweets and conversation with residents and friends. He and Virginia enjoyed brightening up the lives of those residing there.