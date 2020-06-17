Ehlke, Roger William

FALL RIVER - Roger William Ehlke, 76, of Fall River, Wis., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Roger was born on July 1, 1943 in Port Washington to Emil and Esther (Grueneberg) Ehlke. He was baptized on July 11, 1943 and confirmed on April 4, 1957 at David's Star Lutheran Church. On August 28, 1966 Roger married Judith Luebke at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church, and together they had three children. Roger served the Lord as a Lutheran parochial school teacher for 38 years. For 16 of those years he also served as principal. Roger taught at St. John's Lutheran School, Westland, Mich.; Zion Lutheran School, South Milwaukee, Wis. and Eastside Lutheran School, Madison, Wis.
Roger is survived by his wife, Judie Ehlke; children, Shelly (Loren) Thompson, Angie Kelm, Jon Ehlke; grandchildren, Jacob Kelm, Caleb Kelm, Chloe Kelm, Brian Delany, Kip Liddicoat; brother, Wilmer Ehlke; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Ehlke, and Carol Luebke.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Esther Ehlke; brothers, Chester Ehlke, Delbert Ehlke; sister-in-law, Florence Ehlke, and son-in-law, Pastor Peter Kelm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Institutional Ministries, 1833 Executive Drive, Suite 101, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or online at www.im.life.
The family would like to give special thanks to Randolph Health Services and Marquardt Hospice for their compassionate care of Roger and the family.
The funeral service will take place on at 11 a.m. on September 19, 2020 at David's Star Lutheran Church, 2740 Davids Star Dr, Jackson, WI 53037, with Pastor Michael Woldt officiating. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services. A burial will follow services at David's Star Lutheran Cemetery, with Pastor Harold Sturm officiating.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)