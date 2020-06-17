Ehlke, Roger William

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FALL RIVER - Roger William Ehlke, 76, of Fall River, Wis., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Roger was born on July 1, 1943 in Port Washington to Emil and Esther (Grueneberg) Ehlke. He was baptized on July 11, 1943 and confirmed on April 4, 1957 at David's Star Lutheran Church. On August 28, 1966 Roger married Judith Luebke at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church, and together they had three children. Roger served the Lord as a Lutheran parochial school teacher for 38 years. For 16 of those years he also served as principal. Roger taught at St. John's Lutheran School, Westland, Mich.; Zion Lutheran School, South Milwaukee, Wis. and Eastside Lutheran School, Madison, Wis.

Roger is survived by his wife, Judie Ehlke; children, Shelly (Loren) Thompson, Angie Kelm, Jon Ehlke; grandchildren, Jacob Kelm, Caleb Kelm, Chloe Kelm, Brian Delany, Kip Liddicoat; brother, Wilmer Ehlke; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Ehlke, and Carol Luebke.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Esther Ehlke; brothers, Chester Ehlke, Delbert Ehlke; sister-in-law, Florence Ehlke, and son-in-law, Pastor Peter Kelm.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Institutional Ministries, 1833 Executive Drive, Suite 101, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or online at www.im.life.