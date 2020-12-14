Eilbes, Betty J.

Betty Jane was born on October 23, 1931 the daughter of Helen Nowak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After a tragic car accident and the loss of her mother at the age of 5, Betty would be raised by her grandparents John W. and Bertha (Kasmiski) Nowak of Randolph. Later, Betty would care for her grandmother in her home.

As a loving wife, mother and grandmother Betty devoted her time to her family. She supported her community as a member of the Christian Mothers Society at St. Gabriel’s and served on the Prairie Vista School Board. Having three developmentally disabled children—two who were severely disabled— Betty quickly learned by experience that changes needed to be made in how the disabled were cared for and how their parents were treated by institutions and society. As a result, she became involved at the local and state levels advocating for those needed changes in the 1960s and ‘70s. She continued for many years to serve as a member of Arc Dodge County and The Arc Wisconsin with roles including president, secretary, treasurer and state director. She also was a member State of Wisconsin Ethics Committee and served for many years as a member of the residential care and the ethics committees of Central Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled where her three children resided.