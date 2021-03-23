Eilbes-Eckes, Shirley S.

WAUPUN - Shirley S. Eilbes-Eckes, age 85, of Waupun, died peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.

The visitation will be at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Daniel Seehafer will be officiating, and burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis.

Shirley Sena Pederson was born on Aug. 29, 1935, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Martin and Clara (Teletzke) Pederson. She was united in marriage with Richard Eilbes and later married Lawrence Eckes. Shirley loved to crochet, specializing in tablecloths and afghans. Many of her fondest memories were fishing and camping with her family. She was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon for many years. Shirley's most important job was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She also worked at Walmart for a number of years.