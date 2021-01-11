Eilbes, Warren H.

WAUPUN - Warren H. Eilbes, age 56, of LeRoy passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Warren was born the son of Edward and Mary Ann (Tomala) Eilbes on May 13, 1964 in Waupun. Warren was a 1982 graduate of Mayville High School. He had worked for over 20 years at Maysteel in Allenton. Warren was currently employed at Metalcraft in Mayville. Warren's faith in God was important to him and he was a faithful member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. In his spare time, Warren loved to garden and cook. He also loved taking dance classes. Warren was a natural caretaker for others as well, especially for his mother after she had suffered a stroke. Warren will be fondly remembered for his kind heart, his humor, and his willingness to put others before himself.
Warren is survived by his siblings, Jackie (Mark) Kahlhamer of Mayville, Fran (Peggy) Eilbes of Mayville, and Craig (Mary Beth) Eilbes of LeRoy; his nieces and nephews, Robyn (partner Josh) Huizenga, Aaron (Meagen) Kahlhamer, Laura (Michael) Watkins, Amanda (partner David) Eilbes, and Katelyn Eilbes; his niece and goddaughter, Melissa (partner Sawyer) Eilbes; his nephew and godson Jonathan (partner Heather) Eilbes. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 23, at 12 (noon) at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held from 10-12 p at the church in LeRoy on January 23. Burial will take place at St. Andrew Cemetery in LeRoy.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
