Eilbes, Warren H.

Warren was born the son of Edward and Mary Ann (Tomala) Eilbes on May 13, 1964 in Waupun. Warren was a 1982 graduate of Mayville High School. He had worked for over 20 years at Maysteel in Allenton. Warren was currently employed at Metalcraft in Mayville. Warren's faith in God was important to him and he was a faithful member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. In his spare time, Warren loved to garden and cook. He also loved taking dance classes. Warren was a natural caretaker for others as well, especially for his mother after she had suffered a stroke. Warren will be fondly remembered for his kind heart, his humor, and his willingness to put others before himself.