Feb. 7, 1941—July 10, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Eileen E. Schessow, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam.

Eileen was born in Beaver Dam on February 7, 1941, the daughter of Edwin and Elenora Seegert. She was united in marriage to Dennis A. Schessow on June 26, 1965. Together they lived in Horicon for many years until retirement, when they moved to Arkansas. They returned to Wisconsin after her husband became unwell.

Eileen is survived by her children: Dwaine (Mara) Schessow, and their daughter, Sarah; Lynn Rechek, Darrin (Ann Wood) Schessow; brother, Roy (Diana) Seifert; brothers and sisters-in-law: Doug Tesch, Lili (Wayne) Zamzow, Butch (Judy) Schessow, and Darlene (Lester) Pegelow; and further survived by several specials nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, after 46 years of marriage in 2011; mother and father; stepfather; mother and father-in-law; stepmother; sisters-in-law; son-in-law; special nephew; and other relatives.

Visitation for Eileen will take place on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

