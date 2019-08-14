BARABOO - Eileen Jane (Wood) Barrett, 88, formerly of Camp Douglas, Wis., loved by her family and friends, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wis. Eileen was surrounded by her loving family.
On January 16, 1931, Eileen was born to Maurice and Mary (Schlicht) Wood in Mauston. Eileen was the first of three daughters; sisters Maureen (Wood) Finger (deceased) and Chryl (Wood) Horstman of Menomonie, Wis.
Eileen grew up on the family farm outside of New Lisbon, Wis. during the war years, learning to drive the farm tractors at a young age. She loved her high school ride, a jeep, and told stories of the fun she and her sisters had with it. She graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1949. Eileen went on to work in the Madison area and then returning to work in the Juneau County Courthouse, Fort McCoy, and the United States Postal Service. Eileen’s career at the USPS included the position of clerk, rural carrier (first lady rural carrier in Wis.), in 1979, she became the Postmaster, first lady Postmaster in Wis. She helped deliver the mail for 34 years.
Eileen married James C. Barrett (Jim) on May 6, 1950, at St. James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas, Wis. They were married 61 years, until Jim’s death in 2011. Eileen and Jim’s gatherings of friends and family were always known to have merriment, laughter and plenty of delicious food. On her and Jim’s 50th family and friends were bountiful.
Education was very important to her, especially reading. Her unlimited reading was a gift she gave to the family and friends.
She was a member of the St. James Altar Society and made many cakes for the church. She also competed in Farm Wives speaking contests and received first in the competition more than once. She also volunteered her time for various hometown events and at the Mile Bluff Medical Center.
Eileen loved to travel with family and friends and was always adventuresome. Whether snowmobiling out West or home; going to Canada fishing and picking blueberries; or seeing Europe and Australia with her youngest daughter, Charlene, she was always glad to return to her beloved home. She learned to waterski in her 40’s and to golf in her 70’s with two holes in one, at the New Lisbon golf course. She gave the gift of swimming to her daughters and grandchildren.
Eileen’s doctor of late noted, “It sounds like you had a very active and wonderful life”. She replied, “No, I have had a fairy tale life”.
Eileen is survived by daughter, Christianne Williams (Gary), Baraboo; Sister Chryl (Wood) Horstman (Richard), Menomonie; brother-in-law, Hector Charles Finger, Venice, Fla.; and son-in-law, David DeLawyer, Deer River, Minn.;grandchildren, Heather Anne (Williams) Smith (Jason), Oconomowoc; James Wesley Williams (Jennie), Wausau, Wis; Adam James DeLawyer (Mollie), Lakeville, Minn; Tanner Johnathan Delawyer, Kochi, Japan; and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Isabella and Jackson Smith, August Williams, Lyla, Meara and Aubrie DeLawyer.
Eileen was preceded in death by Husband, James Charles Barrett; daughter, Charlene Jane (Barrett) DeLawyer; parents, Maurice and Mary (Schlicht) Wood; sister, Maureen (Wood) Finger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at the St. James Catholic Church, Camp Douglas, Wis. with visitation at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m., with cemetery burial and lunch to follow. Father Robert Letona will preside over the Catholic mass and burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eileen J. Barrett can be made to the New Lisbon Memorial Library, 115 W. Park St., New Lisbon 53950. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)