MAUSTON - Eileen Powers, age 87, of Mauston, Wis. passed away Fri., Aug. 2, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home, Mauston, Wis.
Eileen was born June 26, 1932, in New Lisbon, Wis., the daughter of Leo and Mary (Gromalak) Sumiec. She was raised on the family farm in rural New Lisbon and graduated from New Lisbon High School. Eileen Sumiec married Joseph Powers in Mauston in Aug. of 1959.
In addition to supporting her husband's farming operation with bookkeeping and planning, Eileen worked as a bookkeeper for the Mauston Co-operative Creamery until its closing. Eileen then became Deputy Treasurer for the City of Mauston, a position she held until her retirement. After retirement, Eileen enjoyed traveling with her husband, gardening and birdwatching. After the passing of her husband, Eileen volunteered for many years at the local thrift shop and animal shelter. Eileen enjoyed numerous antiquing adventures with her sister-in-law, Betty Sumiec and became an ardent appreciator of the art of her granddaughter, Sydney Powers.
Eileen is survived by her sons, Nathan of Chicago and Ryan (Michelle) and their daughter Sydney of Aurora, Ill.; her brother, Bernard Sumiec of Janesville, Wis.; and her sister Lorraine Fugill of Germantown, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Sumiec; her husband of 54 years Joseph; and her siblings Marie, Walt, Anna, Bernice, Leo, Edwin, and Margaret.
Eileen desired no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter of Mauston, Wis. or the American Cancer Society.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
