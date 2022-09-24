Dec. 23, 2013—Sept. 22, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Eivin Maly, 8, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home with his family right by his side.

Eivin was born December 23, 2013 in Beaver Dam, the son of Myles Maly and Karissa Shoemaker. Eivin loved riding John Deere tractors, being outside, swinging, and playing in sandboxes. He also loved to snuggle. He was always happy and always smiling no matter what. He loved listening to music, playing with his dinosaurs, and reading books. Eivin always had a positive outlook.

Eivin is survived by his dad, Myles Maly; mom, Karissa Shoemaker; brother, Oliver; sister, Eliza; paternal grandparents, Mike (Marcia) Maly; maternal grandmother, Sally Shoemaker; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Eivin was preceded in death by his grandpa, Craig “Shoe” Shoemaker.

Memorial services for Eivin Maly will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to “Eivins family” to donate at a later date.

Eivin’s family wishes to thank Make-A-Wish and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.