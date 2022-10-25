Sept. 27, 1937—Oct. 24, 2022

HORICON—Elaine A. Tesch, age 85, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022, at Marvin’s Manor in Horicon, WI.

Private family graveside services for Elaine will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, WI. Rev. Daniel Seehafer will be officiating.

Elaine was born the daughter of Harold and Viola (Belover) Albert on September 27, 1937, in Wisconsin. She was a 1956 graduate of Horicon High School. Later that year, Elaine was united in marriage to David H. Tesch on June 30, 1956, in Horicon, WI.

Elaine was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI.

Elaine enjoyed spending her time crocheting and needlepointing. She loved working in the home, bird watching, and just enjoying nature.

Elaine is survived by her children: Michelle (Brad) Beckmann of Grafton and Mark (Stacy Zuelsdorf) Tesch of Horicon; her four grandchildren: Trevor, Heather, Kimberly, and Kevin; two great-grandchildren: Nolan and Fletcher; and her sister, Eunice (Scott) Partin of Horicon. Elaine is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, David; and her brother, Dan.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com