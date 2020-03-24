Elaine E. Ansay, 87, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Elaine E. Ansay, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.
Mrs. Ansay was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Rio, Wis., the daughter of Leonard C. and Hilda (Skaret) Johnson. She was married to Harvey A. Ansay on Dec. 21, 1975, in Beaver Dam.
She was a member of Trinity Church-United Methodist, Beaver Dam, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 146, and the Wisconsin Polka Boosters.
She was a Rio High School graduate in the class of 1950 and also attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, for one year. She worked as a secretary in the Rio School and for a number of years at American Family Insurance Co. in Madison. Elaine was a receptionist/secretary for the Law Offices of Wells and Boyle, and later for Attorneys Boyle, Steffes and Schwefel, of Beaver Dam. Elaine and Harvey entertained at hospitals, nursing homes, churches, senior centers and schools for many years with their Mello-Tones Band.
In Elaine’s younger years, she gave piano lessons and accordion lessons, was an assistant organist in several churches, taught Sunday School and also Bible School.
Her hobbies included playing piano and accordion, photography, doing jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles. She enjoyed spreading joy to others by sending them greeting cards and letters. Her greatest joy was being together with her family members.
Elaine is survived by her three daughters, Kit (Mitch) Ulman of Beaver Dam, Kristie Ely of Sun Prairie, and Amy (Brian) Donahoe of Waukesha; one son, Kurt (Susan) Guenther of Waukesha; two step-daughters, Glenna (Brad) Brin of Glendale and Sharon (Peter) Williams of Maryland; one step-son, Ronald (Paula) Ansay of Fond du Lac; 21 grandchildren: David and Dawn, Lousia (Tim), Maria and Jordan, Evan and Erica, Andy, Ashley and Elizabeth, Nichole (Ken), David D. and Laura (James), Tim (Amanda) and Emily (Mike), Tiffany, Kenlyn and Morgan, James, Andrew and Matthew; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey A. Ansay on Dec. 3, 2007; one sister, Doris L. Garvin; two brothers, Leonard C. Johnson, Jr. and Donald L. Johnson; one sister-in-law, Gloria Johnson, and one brother-in-law, Robert Garvin.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials to Trinity Church-United Methodist Church, 308 Oneida Street, Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
