Elaine E. Ansay, 87, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Elaine E. Ansay, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Mrs. Ansay was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Rio, Wis., the daughter of Leonard C. and Hilda (Skaret) Johnson. She was married to Harvey A. Ansay on Dec. 21, 1975, in Beaver Dam.

She was a member of Trinity Church-United Methodist, Beaver Dam, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 146, and the Wisconsin Polka Boosters.

She was a Rio High School graduate in the class of 1950 and also attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, for one year. She worked as a secretary in the Rio School and for a number of years at American Family Insurance Co. in Madison. Elaine was a receptionist/secretary for the Law Offices of Wells and Boyle, and later for Attorneys Boyle, Steffes and Schwefel, of Beaver Dam. Elaine and Harvey entertained at hospitals, nursing homes, churches, senior centers and schools for many years with their Mello-Tones Band.

In Elaine’s younger years, she gave piano lessons and accordion lessons, was an assistant organist in several churches, taught Sunday School and also Bible School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}