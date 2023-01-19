Sept. 14, 1927—Jan. 14, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Elaine McFarlin, age 95, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Elaine was born September 14, 1927 in Big Spring, WI the daughter of Alfred and Odessa (Paulson) Ebert. She attended the Ward one room school on Highway G and went on to graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1945.

After graduation she attended the Waushara County Normal School of Teaching and college in Stevens Point where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Teaching and Education. Elaine went on to teach in one room schools in Arkdale, Big Spring and Dell Prairie and also taught in Lannon, WI and Wisconsin Dells.

On November 26, 1955 Elaine married David McFarlin and later they purchased a farm in Dell Prairie Township in 1962. She stayed busy as a Sunday school teacher and volunteering her time at Bethany Lutheran Church. Being a farm housewife, she was a very good cook and canned a lot of vegetables from her gardens.

Elaine is survived by sons: Scott and Daniel both of Wisconsin Dells; daughters: Deborah (Ronald) Olia of McFarland, WI, Barbara (Daniel) Meyers of Fox Point, WI and Karen (Michael) Curry of Hartland, WI; and grandchildren: Keith Olia, Kelly (John) Culbert, Elliott Meyers, Brittany Curry, Stephanie Curry, Thomas Curry, Katie Curry, Tyler Raddatz and Jordin Raddatz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; sisters: Leona Ginther, Anamarie Kassner and Rosemarie Hauser; and brothers: Robert and Paul Ebert.

Special thanks from the family to Susan Dushek for her caring and compassionate assistance and friendship given to their mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Bethany Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.