MARKESAN—Elaine R. Zimmerman, 91, of Markesan passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Elaine was born the daughter of Roland and Irene (Moldenhauer) Steinhorst on May 5, 1930 in the township of Trenton, Dodge County. She was married to Wilbert R. Zimmerman on May 9, 1953 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Elaine was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. She loved raising chickens, enjoyed gardening, and helping on the family farm.

Elaine is survived by her children: Tom (Gale) Zimmerman of Markesan, Diane (Wayne) Nummerdor of Fox Lake, and Gerald Zimmerman of Markesan; grandchildren: Chad (Tabitha) Zimmerman, Cory (Jackie) Zimmerman, Michael (Annie) Zimmerman, Dr. Jamie Zimmerman, Ryan Nummerdor, Stephany Nummerdor, Nathan Nummerdor, Kim Nummerdor, Brenton (Ashley) Nummerdor, Kelsey (Jared) Schultz, and Megan (Jordan) Klumpers; many great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wilbert in 1987; and her brother Loren (Millie) Steinhorst.

A memorial gathering will be held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Rev. David Nottling will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Fox Lake.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.