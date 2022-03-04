RANDOLPH—Elaine Ruth Biel, age 90, passed away peacefully at Golden Years Assisted Living Facility, Randolph on March 2, 2022.

Elaine was born on December 23, 1931 at home the daughter of Herman and Ruth (Sommerfield) Miller in Fall River, WI. She was united in marriage to Philip Biel on June 21, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lost Lake, WI.

Elaine was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s/Annunciation Parish. Elaine was a devoted wife and mother. In her spare time, she enjoyed getting together with friends, square dancing and traveling. She was a great cook, baked 24 loaves of bread at a time, helped on the family farm, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Elaine is survived by her five children: Linda Biel, Nancy Gove, Faye (Oscar) Oosterhouse, Geno (Kris) Biel and Mark (Margie) Biel; also survived by her siblings: Don (Pat) Miller, Robert Miller and partner (Shirley Bramer) and Norma Hildebrandt; brother-in-law Vernon (Lois) Biel; grandchildren: Marie (Kevin) Lotto, Mary (Eric) Baldwin, Brian (Heather) Gove, Gary (Tammy) Gove, Jackie (Kolby) McIntyre, Michelle (Mark) Dreger, Mike (Kim) Biel, Steven (Hannah) Biel, Vickie (Pat) Idstein and William (Madi) Biel; and 19 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Herman in 1971 and Ruth in 1998, husband Philip in 2007 and brother Lloyd Miller in 1970.

Visitation to be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, 305 West Green Street, Fox Lake with the Rev. John Radetski officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Lost Lake.

Memorials may be made to Golden Years who were compassionate, caring caretakes of our mother during her years of stay there.

Randolph Funeral Home is serving the family.

