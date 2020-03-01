Elaine V. Heidemann, 78, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Elaine V. Heidemann, age 78, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Waupun Christian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial gathering for Elaine will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul C. Stratman officiating. Inurnment will be at Lowell Cemetery at a later date.
Elaine Viola Heidemann was born on November 18, 1941, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Arnie and Viola (Davis) Olson. She was an adult confirmand of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell and a long-time member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam
You have free articles remaining.
After graduating from high school, she was a stenographer for the State Department of Public Instruction in Madison. While living in Madison, she met and later married Eugene Heidemann on September 2, 1961. Together they farmed and raised their family in rural Beaver Dam. They enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, square dancing, concerts, and camping.
In 1982, she returned to the workforce after updating her office skills. She was an employee of Psychiatric Associates for over 25 years. Elaine was a member of St. Stephen's Ladies Aid. She volunteered for SSM Health Dialysis Center in Beaver Dam. She organized the Park Lawn 4-H Club of which she was General Leader for ten years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, making special treats for the holidays, her flowers, playing cards, and traveling, especially to Florida each winter.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Heidemann; their four children, Ross (Sunde) Heidemann, Kurt Heidemann, and Beth (Bob) Sell, all of Beaver Dam, and Jill (Doak) Sommers of Verona; five grandchildren, Josh (April) Sell of Apple Valley, MN, Nathan (Autumn) Sell of Beaver Dam, and Rachel Sell (Fiancé, TJ Fredrick) of Beaver Dam, and Jordan and Claire Sommers of Verona; three great grandchildren, Carson, Otto, and Elsie; her brothers, Kenneth (Ardella) Olson of Oregon and Gerald (Janice) Olson of Mazomanie; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Olson Willard of Mazomanie; an aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Milford Olson; her godchild, Rick Olson; and a brother-in-law, Bill Willard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elaine V. Heidemann's name to Wisconsin Lutheran Child Services.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)