Elaine V. Heidemann, 78, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Elaine V. Heidemann, age 78, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Waupun Christian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial gathering for Elaine will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul C. Stratman officiating. Inurnment will be at Lowell Cemetery at a later date.

Elaine Viola Heidemann was born on November 18, 1941, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Arnie and Viola (Davis) Olson. She was an adult confirmand of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell and a long-time member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After graduating from high school, she was a stenographer for the State Department of Public Instruction in Madison. While living in Madison, she met and later married Eugene Heidemann on September 2, 1961. Together they farmed and raised their family in rural Beaver Dam. They enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, square dancing, concerts, and camping.