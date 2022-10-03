Dec. 20, 1943—Sept. 26, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS—Eldean “Deanie” (Propst) Walling passed away on September 26, 2022, at her home.

She always felt she lived a rich life of amazing grace; the word that best represented her life was GRATITUDE. Eldean was born in 1943 to Wesley and Violet Propst in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She had many happy memories of living all her formative years on the family farm with her parents, older brother, Wayne, and older sister, Elaine, along with a wonderful parade of farm animals and pets. Eldean is predeceased by her parents and numerous beloved companion pets.

Survivors include her precious daughter, Erin Ann, son-in-law, Nat; devoted Toto the schnauzer and Sweets the guinea pig; brother, Wayne (fiancé Mary) Propst; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Roger Neuendorf; godchild, Dr. Jill Neuendorf; nephews: Robert (Brenda) Propst and Andrew (Tracy) Propst, their children, extended family, and other special friends and relatives.

Eldean graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with B.S and M.S degrees in Home Economics Education. She taught home economics in Michigan, Texas, California, and Wisconsin after which she developed and implemented a program designed to keep teenage mothers in high school. For the last 30 years of her working career, she was the Dean of Service and Health at Mid- State Technical College.

Eldean enjoyed being involved in a number of professional, community, and social organizations throughout her life. She was also blessed with an entire band of angels always ready to help her. At the head of that band was Jon Karnitz who Eldean affectionately called her “gardening guardian angel.” Much appreciation is extended to him and the other cherished angels in Eldeans life. Many thanks, also to Mary Moss and Sandy Clark who provided tender compassion and friendship for Eldean.

A memorial service will be held October 10, 2022, at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff O’Connor presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, Eldean has made known her preference of donations to a charity of personal choice or Mid-State Technical College, the Family Center Inc., South Wood County Humane Society, or Christian Life Fellowship. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.