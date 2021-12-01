Elder, Lester V.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Lester V. Elder, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Reedsburg, the son of Wilbur and Mary (Zubrod) Elder. On Jan. 10, 1970, he was married to the former Sally J. Curtin. Lester worked in construction, from concrete to roofing and everything in between. He will also be remembered for tinkering with cars and engines, being an avid NASCAR fan and spending time with his family. Les was an active and faithful member of Living Hope Church in Baraboo.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; seven children, Nicole (Robin) McDonough of Lake Delton, Chad (Laura) Elder of Reedsburg, Beth (Peter) Nowak of Lake Delton, Scott (Amy) Elder of Wonewoc, Leslie (Aaron) Jennings of Colorado Springs, Colo., Nathan (Allison) Elder of Baraboo, and Tony Elder of St. Paul, Minn.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Bill Elder of Columbus, Betty (Steve) Jasper of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., and David (Linda) Elder of Marshfield; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Michael; and a brother, Richard Elder.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the LIVING HOPE CHURCH in rural Baraboo, with Pastor Dave Bauman officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
