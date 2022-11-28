Sept. 4, 1934—Nov. 24, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Eldine L.E. Neumann, age 88, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
The visitation will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Meier officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.
Eldine was born on September 4, 1934 in Hustisford, Wisconsin to George and Ethel (Bohn) Laabs. She was born a country girl. Eldine loved the farm growing up; fresh air, the horses, animals, spending time in the woods, the sound of running water by the Rubicon River running through the property. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford and attended Bethany Lutheran Grade School. Eldine sang in the church choir since the age of 14. In high school, she sang with the Operettas. Music was always a part of Eldine’s life. She began to yodel at the age of four and some of her fondest memories were listening to the Lulu Belle and Scotty Radio Show with her parents and sister every Saturday night. After moving to Beaver Dam, she joined Good Shepherd Church where she was active in the church and school, as well as singing in the church choirs. Eldine was the founder and Queen Mom of the Beaverland Red Hat Society in 2002. She volunteered for many organizations, being an officer in schools, church and the Beaver Dam Community Hospital as an Auxiliary President from 1998 until 2004.
Eldine is survived by her children: Karen (Kent) Callies, Laurie (Gulkan) Boke, Vern (Jennifer) Neumann, James (Linda) Neumann, and Nancy (Gordon) Siedschlog; grandchildren: Melissa Callies, Joshua Callies, Adam Siedschlog, and Erin Siedschlog; great grandchildren: Briana, Hunter, Lylian, Alexzander, Bently, Maxwell, and Chloe; great-great grandchild, Jaxson; sister-in-law, Linda Neumann; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vern Neumann; a son, Dennis Neumann; a sister, Arleen Schwantes; and many other special relatives.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
