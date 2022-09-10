Aug. 25, 1945—Sept. 8, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Eldon Clyde Cook, age 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home.

Eldon was born on August 25, 1945 the son of Orville and Ethel (Hayes) Cook in Platteville, WI.

Some knew Eldon as “Cookie” and others as “Squeak”. He was always there to lend a hand when needed. Eldon worked many years at Monarch, then at Oscar Mayer. Eldon enjoyed fishing, hunting, and family time.

Eldon leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Peggy Ann; daughter, Peggy Sue; niece, Cindy Sedbrook; two brothers: Orvie (Nancy) Cook of Fox Lake and Orville (Ann) Cook of Lone Rock, WI; sister, Linda Cook of Dubuque; and two close friends: Mike and Max of Beaver Dam. Eldon is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Eldon is preceded in death by his parents, son, Tommy, brothers, Alvin and Roger, and his sister, Sharon.

A Celebration of Eldon’s Life will take place at a later date.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsllfh.com.