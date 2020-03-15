Eldon Duane Pulver, 85, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Eldon Duane Pulver, 85, of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born May 21, 1934, in Pardeeville, the son of Ralph and Esther (Lueptow) Pulver.

He was united in marriage to Mary Alice Manthey February 21, 1959, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dubuque, IA. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. military from 1957 to 1959. He was a life-long member of St. John Evangelical Church in Pardeeville, being baptized, confirmed, and served on several committees. Eldon was known for his artistic flare named “Pulver-ized” and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Mary; daughter Tammie; grandchildren Desirae and Drew; brother Eugene (Betty) Pulver; sister Sandra Lemacher; niece Susan (David) Peetz; nephews Genie Pulver, Steven (Patti) Pulver, Daniel (Sue) Pulver, Terry (Barb) Pulver, Ralph Pulver, and Kevin Lemacher. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Pulver, and father and mother-in-law Edwin and Ethel Manthey.

Private funeral services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Marcellon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pardeeville or a charity of your choice. The family wished to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Divine Savior and Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.