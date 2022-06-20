April 25, 1921—June 11, 2022

COLUMBUS—Eldora M. Hermanson, age 101, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus. She was born on April 25, 1921 in Columbus, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Link) Schmitt. Eldora lived most of her life in the Columbus area, except for a few years at Saddle Ridge Estates near Portage.

Eldora graduated from Columbus High School. She then went on to Columbia County Normal Teachers College in Columbus where she received a two-year license for teaching. She later earned a four-year degree in Elementary Education from UW-Whitewater. Eldora taught for 36 years, teaching in Marshall, Town of Hampden and Columbus school districts. She was a substitute teacher during retirement for a few years.

She was a member of the Columbus Women’s Civic Club and is a member of St. Jerome Parish. Eldora enjoyed teaching in primary grades, painting, flower gardening, crafts, sewing and especially being with her family.

Survivors include her son, James Hermanson of Middleton; a sister Virginia “Ginny” (Bill) Volpano of DePere; several nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Phillip in 1994; her sister Lucille Ausman in 2001; her brother Bernard Schmitt in 2017; her brother-in-law Kenneth Ausman in 2018; her sister-in-law Dorothy Schmitt in 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Concelebrated by Rev. Grant Theis and Monsignor Terry Connors. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Church, Prairie Ridge Health or UW Carbone Cancer Center. Please share your online condolences with Eldora’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

