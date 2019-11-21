"HORICON"Eleanor Krueger, age 94, of Horicon, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Marvin's Manor of Horicon.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jonathan Szczesny at the church.
Eleanor was born to Elmer and Julia (Brettschneider) Selchert on March 13, 1925 - her father's birthday in Milwaukee, Wis. After graduating from Rufus King High School in 1943, she began working at the A.O. Smith corporation. On Jan. 25, 1947, Eleanor was united in marriage to Ernest Shaw. Ernest died tragically that year in an industrial accident. They had a daughter, Sandra. On Aug. 15, 1952, she married Leonard Krueger, and they resided in Horicon.
Eleanor was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon where she volunteered and served as secretary of the Ladies Guild. She volunteered at Clearview Nursing Home and was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She worked at Marlin Toy Company for 13 years.
In her later years Eleanor was an avid read, kept current on news events, steadfastly did her daily devotions, and was an enthusiastic Packer fan. Most of all she enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Eleanor is survived by her children - Sandra (Marvin) Dehne of Lafayette, Colo., and Mark (Johanna) Krueger of Nelma, Wis.; 5 grandsons - Clinton Dehne of River Falls, Wis., Jason (Adantá) Dehne of Louisville, Colo., Aaron (Barbara) Dehne of Boulder, Colo, Noah (Katie) Krueger of Waukesha, and Kevin (Átalia) Krueger of Eau Claire; and her great grandchildren - Makayla and Jack Dehne, Talulah Dehne, Avery and Mason Dehne, Vaughn Krueger, and Evangeline Krueger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers - Glen and Allen, and her husbands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
