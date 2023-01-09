Dec. 3, 1932—Jan. 5, 2023

MOUNDVILLE – Eleanor L. Russell, age 90, Township of Moundville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Harris Villa Place Assisted Living in Westfield with her daughter and son-in law by her side.

Eleanor was born on December 3, 1932, in Portage, the daughter of Charles R. and Leone V. (Manteufel) Schwanz. She married Merton Russell at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage on December 15, 1950. After they returned home from Merton’s time in the service, they farmed the family’s farm in Moundville with her taking on the role of milking and clean up crew. Eleanor was an exceptional gardener and loved taking pictures of her flowers. She always had animals around her, ones she choose and the ones that chose her, with a soft spot for dogs. Eleanor was a long-time member of the Moundville Homemakers Club and enjoyed spending time with the ladies from their card club.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Dan) Hoffman and their children: Amanda (Nick) Wirsbinski and Ben (Amber) Hoffman; her son, Dan (Gail) Russell and his children, Danielle Gilson, Lacey (Kay) Deitelhoff and Bethany Russell; her great grandchildren: Madalyn Hoffman, Fynnlei Layborn, Peytenn Hoffman, Shae and Logan Gilson; her special nephew, Bob Williams. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Chuck Schwanz, Raymond “Red” (Leona) Schwanz, and her sister, Shirley (Ken) Williams.

Funeral Services will be held at Moundville United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Cotter officiating. Interment will follow in Moundville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moundville United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Sharon Becker, Karen Pilath, the caring staff at Harris Villa, and Dr. Sreevalli Atluru at the UW Health DeForest-Windsor Clinic for all their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.