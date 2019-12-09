BEAVER DAM - Eleanor "Ellie" H. Linde, age 96, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Marie Becker.
Eleanor was born in Beaver Dam on April 20, 1923, to George and Hildagarde (Schmidbauer) Guerndt. On Sept 28, 1946, she was united in marriage to Emroy R. Linde at First Ev. Lutheran Church. She lived in Beaver Dam the majority of her life and was a retiree of the Weyenberg Shoe Company. Eleanor was a loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother; just recently she celebrated Thanksgiving with all four generations. Eleanor was a very kind and compassionate lady who took great care of many family members.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Dean Becker; granddaughters, Trisha (Rick) Barry and Mary Jo Winkenwerder; great-grandchildren, Nick and Blake Barry, and Lindy and Joey Winkenwerder; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emroy; sister, Lorraine (Bob) Sonneman; great-grandson, Evan Winkenwerder; and other relatives.
In honoring Eleanor's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
