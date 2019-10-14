REESEVILLE - Eleanor M. Soldner, age 78, of Reeseville, died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home.
The visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon. The funeral service will follow at the church at 12 p.m. noon on Friday with Rev. Donald Steinberg officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville.
You have free articles remaining.
A full obituary will follow.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)