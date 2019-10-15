REESEVILLE - Eleanor M. Soldner, age 78, of Reeseville, died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home.
The visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The funeral service will follow at the church on Friday with Rev. Donald Steinberg officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville.
Eleanor Mary Kasper was born on Aug. 3, 1941, in Columbus, Wisconsin to Bernard and Coletta (Leech) Kasper. On June 17, 1978, Eleanor was united in marriage with Alton “Alley” Soldner at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville. She worked at Oscar Mayer and retired after many years of service. She loved gardening and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds around her yard. Eleanor looked forward to hosting Christmas Eve each year for her family. Her visits with her family was always enjoyable for her, especially if a cold Bud Light was in her hand.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Cindy Gallitz (fiancé, Joel) of Beaver Dam, Tom (Kathy) Gallitz of Jefferson, Mike Gallitz (fiancée, Lisa), Randy (Brenda) Soldner, Russel (Dawne) Soldner, and Tammie (David) Deloy, all of Reeseville; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine (Ron) Durst of Columbus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bonney and David Rennhack of Lowell, Doug and Denise Jaehnke, Renee and Gary Wahl, all of Reeseville, Joan Kasper of Columbus, and Judy Kasper of Sun Prairie; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alton in 2017; brothers, Roger and Jerome Kasper; and brothers-in-law, Clifford and Dennis Jaehnke.
Memorials may be made in Eleanor M. Soldner’s name to St. Croix Hospice or to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
