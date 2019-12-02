BEAVER DAM - Eleanor G. "Ellie" Lind Neumann, 82, of Beaver Dam passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Eleanor was born on April 4, 1937 in Beaver Dam to Henry and Lillie (Winterhack) Jahnke. She spent her childhood on a farm near Burnett. She was a 1954 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Ellie was employed with the American National Bank from 1954 until 1998. She was married to Donald Lind on July 9, 1955 and raised her family in Beaver Dam. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1990. On August 13, 1994, she was married to Ruben Neumann.
Ellie was a lifelong member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam volunteering at many church activities as well as volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Ellie enjoyed traveling, gardening, caring for her flowers, and quilting.
Ellie is survived by her husband, Ruben of Beaver Dam; her children: Kenneth (Tammy) Lind and Barbara (David) Schroeder both of Beaver Dam, Robert (Kathy) Lind of Waupun, and David Lind of Columbus; step-children: Karen (Kent) Callies and Gary Neumann both of Beaver Dam, Laurie (Gulkan) Boke of Berkley, Calif., Marlene (Wayne) Neumann of Markesan, Barbara (Rev. Jon) Tesch of Marinette and Allen (Lois) Wetzel of Kekoskee; grandchildren: Matt, Ben and Tim Lind and Erin Raasch; great granddaughter, Athena; many step-grandchildren; step-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Don Lind.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, and also at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Jim Wendt will officiate. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam to be dedicated to the First Lutheran quilters group.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)