Eleanore Dziki, 95, Necedah

NECEDAH - Eleanore L. Dziki, age 95, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. She was born April 10, 1924, to Charles and Maryanna (Zezak) Dziki in Necedah, Wis.

Eleanore lived in the Necedah area her entire life. She spent many years working at the Necedah Library and the Jermoos Truck Stop in Mauston. She was a dedicated member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and was a member of the church choir.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by two nieces, Kathryn Lester and Loretta (Richard) Piechowski, two nephews, John (Rose) Mastricola and Robert (Sharon) Bloomer; great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Maryanna; 11 siblings; and her nephew-in-law, Jerry Lester.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The TORKELSON NECEDAH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Eleanore’s memory to the Necedah Siegler Memorial Library, 217 Oak Grove Drive, Necedah, Wis. 54646. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.