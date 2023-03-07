BARABOO—Eleanore “Ellie” Nolden, age 82, of Baraboo passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Ellie graduated from Portage High School and spent her adult life in Baraboo with her family.

She worked extra jobs and long hours to support her girls. It was through these many jobs that she formed long lasting friendships. Work to Ellie was not just a job, but a place where she could make someone beautiful, make someone smile and ensure people had the transportation they needed, even though she herself did not drive. Little did we know that the blessings she brought to others through her work would be just what she needed in the last five years of her life.

When Ellie was not working, she was cooking, baking, watching crime shows or sports on TV and spending time with her family, friends and fur babies. She showered us all with big sloppy kisses that we rubbed in to make them last forever, strong hugs that felt more like a choke hold, and a lot of “I love yous”. She always kept us on our toes with the way she verbalized her feelings, making us laugh, blush or cringe.

She is preceeded in death by her parents, Henry and Kathryn Statz, brother, Bernie, fiance, Richard, and son-in-law Rick.

Ellie is survived by her daughters: Debbie Nolden, Wendy (Blaine) Bill and Pam Smothers; and her brother, Ed (Sharon) Statz; and sister-in-law, Linda Statz. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brenton, Carley (Trae), Jordan (Olivia), Katie (Brent), Shawna (Gunnar), Austin (Sam) and Miranda; great-grandchildren: Zoey, Aiden, Frankie, Loki, Campbell, Linley, Kyson, Franchesca, Aries, Draven, Akyra, Massaria; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We would like to thank the staff at Meadow Ridge for their five years of care for mom. Your extra love, kindness and compassion meant the world to us. An even bigger thank you to the staff at Moments Hospice for the additional support, love and care for mom that allowed her to stay at Meadow Ridge. She loved all of you so much!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.