Elgie Archie Laeseke, 63, Lyndon Station

LYNDON STATION - Elgie Archie Laeseke, age 63, of rural Lyndon Station, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1956, the son of Louis Selden and Emma Jean (Ewing) Laeseke in Reedsburg. He was the sixth of seven children. Elgie was named after a great-uncle, Elgie Selden, and his grandfather, Archie Ewing. He was a 1974 graduate of Webb High School, Reedsburg.

Elgie farmed for most of his life. He was the family historian and spent countless hours compiling our genealogy. He supported many of his nieces and nephews with animals for the county fairs. Elgie also volunteered as the dairy leader for many years with the Jolly Beavers 4-H Club. He was a great baker. Fruit pies, mincemeat pies, and lemon poppy seed bread were some favorites of family and friends. He enjoyed breakfast with friends in Lyndon Station, an often daily tradition he started with his brother, Phil.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Philip Laeseke; maternal grandparents, Archie and Erma Ewing; and paternal grandparents, Louis and Florence Laeseke.

Elgie is survived by his sisters, Mary (Richard) Henderson of Baraboo, Nancy (Donald) Dickerson of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Linda Gneiser of Loganville, and Barbara Wells of Milwaukee; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Elgie Laeseke will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Burial will be made in Westfield Cemetery, Loganville, Wis. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

