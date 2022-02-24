JUNEAU—Our beloved Eli Oscar Dornfeld, at the age of 32, went to his heavenly home on February 18, 2022.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman, WI, with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Eli O. Dornfeld was born on July 30, 1989, at home in Clyman, the son of Timothy and Mary (Quest) Dornfeld. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. He graduated from Horicon High School in 2008 and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac to earn his Associates degree in Arts and Sciences.

Eli was a true optimist. He found great joy in spending time at his family farm whether he was grilling or cooking, playing with his nieces and nephews, riding the four-wheeler, or helping maintain the beauty of his favorite place. He welcomed everyone he encountered with the biggest and best hugs ever. He had so much love to give! With his contagious smile and positive energy, he always left people better than he found them. Eli loved watching The Office or sports on TV and found pleasure in discovering and listening to new music, especially Eminem. He worked hard in everything he did and enjoyed being outside. His love for his nieces and nephews was his greatest priority, as he spent countless hours with them at our family gatherings.

Eli is survived by his parents: Timothy and Mary Dornfeld; siblings: Isaac Dornfeld, Seth Dornfeld (Sarah Swenberg), Lydia Dornfeld (Nick Uttech), Malachi Dornfeld (Morgan Justmann); nieces and nephews: Leighton Gaulthier, Nolan Dornfeld, Gretchen Gaulthier, Charlotte Gross, Rhett Uttech; grandfather, Gordon Keach; grandmother, Jane Dornfeld; aunts and uncles, Denise (Tom) Dornfeld, Michael Dornfeld, Joelle Sachse, Daniel (Pauline) Quest, Dennis (Sandy) Quest, Sharon (Wilfred) Benzing, Lori (K.B.) Bocher, Teresa (James) Manning, Jane (Clark) Tracy, Barney (Roxie Baumann) Quest, Kathy (Greg) Manning, Joanne (Mark) VerHage, Diane (Sean) Kennedy, Tom (Allison) Quest; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, David Dornfeld; paternal grandmother, Joyce Keach; maternal grandparents, Joyce and Irving Quest; cousins, Mark Quest, Danielle Quest and Clark Tracy, Jr.

God gave us an extraordinary son, brother and uncle whom we love so very much. Although his time on earth was much too short, he will always be missed and forever remembered. We will hold on to the memories we have and cherish them together in our hearts.Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.