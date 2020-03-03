Elinor (Gleash) Chalmers, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. Heaven gained another angel this week, as after a sudden illness, Elinor was called home to tend God’s garden.
Elinor was born and raised in Baraboo, the daughter of Lawrence “Pat” and Alice (Graves) Gleash, and took great pride in where she came from. She was a 1959 graduate of Baraboo High School, and on Dec. 29, 1962 was united in marriage to Albert “Doug” Chalmers at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. From this union they had three children, Alan, Andrew and Susanne.
Elinor took great pride in her children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments and achievements, big or small. She was the type of mom that would take on the world for any one of her kids, always have their back, and be the first one to “call them out” when they needed it. She never made anyone doubt the love that she had for you and she knew that nobody was perfect and never asked anyone to be. Elinor loved you, warts and all.
Elinor was an avid bowler who was still active in the Baraboo bowling scene. She was a member of the Koffee Klutchers bowling league and served as secretary for many years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed bird watching, caring for stray cats, crafting and cooking. She will be truly missed by her family and many friends.
Survivors include her three children, Alan (Heather) Chalmers of Elkhorn, Andrew (Kris) Chalmers of Baraboo, Sue Chalmers of Baraboo; two grandchildren, Darren Chalmers of Elkhorn, Katie Chalmers of Baraboo; sister, Lorraine (Merrill) Draper of Bassett; brother, Patrick (Annalee) Gleash of Baraboo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in the spring. As Elinor was such an incredible lover of animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sauk County Humane Society.
The family would like to express a heartfelt “thank you” to the staff at St. Clare Hospital ER, Baraboo Area District Ambulance Service and the Neurology Department of UW Hospital, Madison, for the exceptional care given to Elinor.
In addition, an extra special “thank you” to RN Michael, who gave comfort, understanding, humor, and most importantly brought peace to the difficult decisions that were presented. You may never know how far the ripples of your good deeds reach, or what your kind and understanding words mean to someone in a time of trouble. Thank you!
