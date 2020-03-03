Elinor (Gleash) Chalmers, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. Heaven gained another angel this week, as after a sudden illness, Elinor was called home to tend God’s garden.

Elinor was born and raised in Baraboo, the daughter of Lawrence “Pat” and Alice (Graves) Gleash, and took great pride in where she came from. She was a 1959 graduate of Baraboo High School, and on Dec. 29, 1962 was united in marriage to Albert “Doug” Chalmers at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. From this union they had three children, Alan, Andrew and Susanne.

Elinor took great pride in her children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments and achievements, big or small. She was the type of mom that would take on the world for any one of her kids, always have their back, and be the first one to “call them out” when they needed it. She never made anyone doubt the love that she had for you and she knew that nobody was perfect and never asked anyone to be. Elinor loved you, warts and all.

Elinor was an avid bowler who was still active in the Baraboo bowling scene. She was a member of the Koffee Klutchers bowling league and served as secretary for many years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}