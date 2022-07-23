March 13, 1935—July 14, 2022

BARABOO—Elizabeth A. Conrad “Betty”, age 87, of Baraboo, WI passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. Betty was born March 13, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Norman and Imma (Pabst) Tweed.

Following her high school graduation, she attended and graduated from the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Chicago and was a Pediatric Nurse most all of her career. Betty married Roger A. Conrad on August 24, 1957.

Following retirement Betty and Roger moved to Grand Marsh, WI and in 2018 moved to Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Betty’s passion was gardening. She and Roger earned their Master Gardeners certification after she retired from nursing and took great pride in the many, many gardens they had at their home in Grand Marsh. It was what brought her the greatest joy.

She was very active in her church, First United Methodist Church in Baraboo, and served there in the woman’s group. She was an avid animal lover and could recognize most any bird and their bird call, as well! Betty enjoyed the outdoors tremendously. For many years she and Roger vacationed in Door County where they enjoyed a great deal of hiking and time outdoors. Betty was always reading a book and was a volunteer at the Adams Library. She played cribbage with her girlfriends every week and loved to work a puzzle!

Survivors include her four children: Pamela (Gabriel) Argomaniz of IL, Gwendolyn (Michael) Jacobs of AZ, Nancy (Robert) Treleven of IL, and Steven Conrad of MT; her 11 grandchildren: Jennifer Ernst, Kristen Kell, Daniel Argomaniz, Joshua Argomaniz, Michael C. Jacobs, Matthew Jacobs, USMC First Lieutenant Nathan Treleven, Julia Treleven, Colin Conrad, Bradley Conrad, and Orion Conrad; her four great-grandchildren: Eleanor Kell, Charlotte Jacobs, Aurora Jacobs and Alec Conrad; and her sister Carol (Robert) Bouque; brother Norman (Marilyn) Tweed; and sister-in-law Sally Tweed. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Roger (December 12, 2021), and her brother Edward Tweed.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Baraboo.