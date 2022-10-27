Nov. 6, 1936—Oct. 19, 2022

REEDSBURG—Elizabeth Ann “Bugsy” Gates, age 85, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Sauk County Health Care Center. She was born on November 6, 1936 in LaValle, WI, the daughter of Ernest and Bahnita E. (Cline) Gates.

She was a member of the Reedsburg United Methodist Church, and the Royal Neighbors of LaValle. Bugsy loved to play cards, and was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. She also enjoyed listening to the scanner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and Tom Rabuck.

Elizabeth is survived by Susan Rabuck; and her children: Michelle Farrar (Tom Meyer) and family, Craig (Michelle) Rabuck and family, and Jenelle Rabuck (Robert Fuhrman) and family; many cousins and friends; and her family at the Sauk County Health Care Center.

The funeral service for Elizabeth will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Reedsburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be made in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to the Reedsburg United Methodist Church, or the Sauk County Health Care Center. Please feel free to wear your Packer attire.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.