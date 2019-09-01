TOWN OF HERMAN - On Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2019, Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Roskopf passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Patricia and Gerald Kohn, with her family at her side, at the age of 86.
Betty Ann was born on April 23, 1933, to James Heagney and Margaret Snyder Heagney in Milwaukee. Upon graduation from Divine Savior High School in 1951, she met the love of her life, Roman Roskopf. They were united in marriage on Jan. 19, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. Betty Ann and Roman owned and operated Romy’s Restaurant in Menomonee Falls, Roskopf Ford-Mercury of Mayville, and also farmed in the town of Herman. Betty Ann loved quilting, crafts, and enjoyed winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.
During her 67 year marriage to Roman, Betty Ann and Roman raised six children, Daniel, Deborah, Jean, James, Margaret, and Patricia.
Betty Ann is survived by her husband, Roman; six children, Daniel (Marsha) Roskopf, Deborah (Don) Wellnitz, Jean (David) Pieper, James (Gail) Roskopf, Margaret (Patrick) Schalinski, and Patricia (Gerald) Kohn; 15 grandchildren, Nickolas (Katey) Roskopf, Jacob (Krista) Roskopf, Eric (Alexandria) Roskopf, Adam Wellnitz, Anne Wellnitz, Zachary Pieper, Jennifer Pieper (Justin Bouchonville), Elizabeth (Marcus) Berenz, Ben (Stephanie) Roskopf, Samantha Roskopf, Michael Schalinski (Shantel Magner), Sarah Schalinski, Kelly Kohn (John White), Katherine (Jon) Siegler, and Caroline Kohn (Tyler Sterr); nine great-grandchildren, Tessa, Henry, Isla, Aiden, Hadley, Genevieve, Griffin, Connor, and Lennon; a brother, Michael (Mary) Heagney; her in-laws, Anthony (Diane) Roskopf, Willard (Dolores) Roskopf, Mary Ann (Ralph) Krumbiegel, Charles Roskopf, and Dorothy Roskopf; other relatives and friends.
Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Heagney; a brother, Tom and his wife, Arlene Heagney; two brothers-in-law, Louis Roskopf Jr. and Richard Roskopf; and three sisters-in-law, Florence Neureuther, Gertrude Stuettgen, and Judy Roskopf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 S. German Street, in Mayville. Rev. Thomas Biersack will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville.
Betty Ann’s family will greet relative and friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The Myrhum Patten Miller and Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Betty Ann’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)