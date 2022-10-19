Jan. 2, 1926—Oct. 16, 2022

LEROY—Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bauer, age 96, of LeRoy, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place for Betty on Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy, WI, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Father Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.—11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow the service at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in LeRoy, WI.

Betty was born the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Marie (Hoffman) Krapfl on January 2, 1926, in LeRoy, WI. She was united in marriage to Jerome Bauer on July 20, 1946, at St. Andrew’s in LeRoy, WI. Betty was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy, WI.

Betty’s faith and family were very important to her. Betty was part of a rosary making club including, family, friends, and church members. Over her lifetime, she made thousands of rosaries for the missions overseas and anyone in need of a rosary. Betty was a member of St. Andrew’s Christian Mothers Society. She enjoyed gardening and making delicious desserts and baked goods, especially her tortes and sticky buns. Together with her husband, they farmed in the Township of LeRoy.

Betty is survived by her six children: Paul (Kerry Lee) Bauer of Portage, Mary (Calvin) Cudnohoske of West Bend, Joan Vennie of Beaver Dam, Allan (Lynette) Bauer of LeRoy, Gerard (Mary) Bauer of Sister Bay, and LuAnn (David) Nims of Campbellsport; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law: Marge Krapfl of LeRoy and Mary (Gene) Hoffman of LeRoy. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Jerome; grandson, Nathan; son-in-law, James Vennie; siblings: Margaret Schraufnagel, Alice Bauer, Marie Schraufnagel, Helen Weinberger, Arthur Krapfl Jr., John Krapfl.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac or St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy, WI.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.koepsellfh.com.

The family that prays together, stays together.