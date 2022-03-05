BARABOO—It is with a deep sense of love and loss that we share that Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, age 91, of Baraboo, WI, slipped into a peaceful slumber and went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Betsy (or Betts as she was known in childhood), the eighth of ten children born to Clyde and Rosemary Brady Gallagher, was born in Madison and raised in the big white house on Grand Avenue in lovely Lodi, WI. She enjoyed the mayhem of growing up in a large, boisterous, loving family.

A few years out of high school, mutual friends arranged a blind date with fellow Lodian David Smith and the adventures began. Shortly after graduating from college the US Army stationed Dave in beautiful Garmisch Partenkirchen (Bavaria/Germany), where the young couple spent the first two-years of their married life. On weekends and holiday, they delighted in exploring Germany and surrounding European countries.

Immediately upon their return to the US, Dave and Betts started a family, raising their four children first in Spring Green and later in Baraboo, WI. The family was active out of doors in every season.

Betty was always in motion – an avid walker and noted golfer. She had beautiful penmanship and was a lifelong letter writer and card sender... a faithful friend. Betty and Dave enjoyed decades-long friendships with people they met in high school, college, army days, Spring Green, and Baraboo.

In past years Betty was a Licensed Real Estate Agent working with McGann Realty/Coldwell Banker, and a dental assistant to Dr. John Lobaugh. She truly enjoyed her work. At various times in her life Betty was an active part of Baraboo Country Club, St. Clare Gift Shop volunteer, Council of Catholic Women, and the Sauk County Irish Club.

After retirement the couple enjoyed spending part of the winter months in either Florida or Arizona. In her later years, winters were spent in Wisconsin where she enjoyed reading, baking, and making homemade soups.

Fifteen months ago, Betty was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She opted out of surgery and elected to be kept pain free . Her beloved Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek along with SSM Hospice were true to their word in helping her achieve her goal. A warm thank you to Dr. Krszjzaniek and the staff and residents at Oak Park Place for their many kindnesses, Betty loved you dearly.

With her family at her side, she “showed up” for every day ready to give life her all. Pre-existing health concerns combined with cancer eventually overrode her strong will and Betty, active up until three days before her death, gently departed her earthly home as her family surrounded her there, with hearts overflowing with love. Thinking of Betty will always bring a smile.

Betty is survived by her children: Barbara Smith of Baraboo, Dr. Thomas Smith of Mukwonago, Theresa (Donald) Hacker of Ripon, and Mary Anne Haynes of Waukesha; grandchildren: Emma Smith, Aidan Smith, Benjamin (Nicole) Hacker, Drew (Ashley) Hacker, Anne Hacker, Dustin (Rebecca) Hacker, Abigail Haynes, Laura Nichol, and Karen Sharkey; great-grandchildren: Quinn, Norah, Graham, Avery, Reed, Reece, Seth, Brynnley, Silas, Grace, and Hezekiah; a brother, Paul (Carol) Gallagher of New Berlin; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Gallagher of Lodi. She also leaves behind many cherished friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; three sisters; and five brothers.

A mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Baraboo. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery following the service, and a luncheon at the church directly after the burial. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Sauk County, Baraboo Homeless Shelter, or a charity of your choice.