Elizabeth “Betty” (Bromberek) Brazee, age 94, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hillside Manor, in Beaver Dam.
Visitation for Betty will be at St. Katharine Drexel Parish Mission Hall on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, in Beaver Dam.
Betty was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on March 19, 1925. She was a first generation American with Polish parents. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1943. She married Russell J. Brazee on January 3, 1953, and they raised five children together. She retired as a telephone operator in Beaver Dam. Betty enjoyed gardening, following Wisconsin sports, seeing movies and going out to eat. She was a great conversationalist with a compassionate heart. She was a member of Saint Katherine Drexel Catholic Church.
Elizabeth is survived by her five children: Paul Brazee, David Brazee, Jean (Jeff) Kreuziger, Steve Brazee, and Carol Brazee. Her grandchildren: Allen (Kristin) Brazee, Jamie Kreuziger (fiancé Mark Bebeau, Jr.), Jerry Kreuziger, Rachel (Curtis) Belter and Joel (Emily) Kreuziger. Her great-grandchildren: Kaelie and Evelyn Brazee, Arlo Belter, and Avery Bebeau.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Michael A. Bromberek and Elizabeth (Krueger) Bromberek; her husband Russell J. Brazee; four brothers; seven half-brothers and half-sisters, as well as many other cousins and friends.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
