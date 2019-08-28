MAUSTON - Elizabeth “Cookie” Mary (Bollig) Gilchrist, age 82, passed away peacefully at Elroy Health Services on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, due to a benign brain tumor. Cookie was born in Germantown, Wis. on June 11, 1937, to Leo “Matthew” and Mary Bollig. On September 27, 1952, Cookie married Leonard “Bud” Gilchrist, they were married for almost 54 years.
Cookie is survived by her children Mary Gilchrist of Huntsville, Ala., Linda Wright of Fremont, Calif., and John (Tammy) Gilchrist of Mauston, Wis. Nine grandchildren: Rebecca (Anthony), Andrew (Christine), Lisa ( Mathew), Catrina (Andrew), Thomas (Michelle), Toni (Shannon), Frank (Joanna), John, and Jesse (Lindsey), 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Josephine Bollig, Joanie Babcock, and one brother, Frank (Donna) Bollig and childhood friend and devoted-loving companion, Robert “Bob” Serrurier all of Mauston, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “Bud” Gilchrist, eldest son, Leonard “Len/Butch” Gilchrist, her parents, grandson-in-law John “Craig” Dawson, and three sisters and five brothers.
Cookie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend. In her retirement years, she filled her time volunteering at the Community Sharing Pantry, Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and delivered meals for the Juneau County Meals On Wheels, all in Mauston. She was an avid card player and loved her “Golden Girls”.
Services will be at the Mauston United Methodist church, on the afternoon of Sunday, September 1, 2019, visitation 1 p.m. -3 p.m., service 3 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. with Pastor Anita Genrich officiating, 4 p.m. burial, and light dinner following at the church.
Cookie loved flowers but said she wanted to enjoy them while she was alive, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in “Cookies’ memory” to one of the charities she supported with your time or monetarily, or be a visitor at Elroy Health Services (nursing home), 307 Royall Ave., Elroy, WI 53929.
Charities in Mauston, WI 53948
Community Food Pantry: 1 Kennedy St.
Hess Memorial Auxililary Thrift Shop: 222 Elm St.
Juneau County Meals on wheels: 220 E La Crosse St
“May you take comfort in knowing there is one more angel above us.” ~unknown
“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.”
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)