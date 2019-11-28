Elizabeth “Libby” Poser, age 97, of Columbus, passed away Nov. 21, 2019.
Libby was born on Feb. 3, 1922, in Edgerton to the late Dr. Floyd Eugene Shearer and Maybelle Elizabeth (Strasburg) Shearer. She grew up in the small town alongside her two brothers. Libby graduated from Edgerton High School and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught school for a short time until she was wed to Dr. John “Bob” Poser, a surgeon and professional baseball player 12 years her senior. Bob proposed to her by slipping a ring on her finger under the dinner table at The Palmer House, a supper club in Chicago. She referred to this as the greatest memory of her life. The couple settled in Columbus and Libby became a homemaker and mother to three children. It was here that Libby was known as the best tooth-puller in town. She was so gentle that kids would come from all over town to have her yank out their loose teeth with a Kleenex. After many wonderful years in Columbus, Libby moved to Sarasota, Florida with her daughter, Ann where they spent 15 years. In 2016, they moved to Peachtree City, Georgia to be closer to her granddaughter, Sarah.
“The sweetest person you’ve ever known.” From childhood until she took her last breath, that’s how people referred to her. She epitomized Midwest niceness. She was so Midwest nice that when she met her future husband Bob, she didn’t correct him when he mistakenly called her “Libby,” instead of her real nickname “Ibby.” Instead, swept off her feet, she adopted the new name and lived as Libby for the rest of her days.
Even at age 97 she had a memory sharp as a tack and a wittier sense of humor than any of us. “I love to laugh,” she would always proclaim. She was fun to lovingly tease, because she could take it, and her comebacks always stopped you in your tracks. Libby was kind and gentle. You didn’t want her to be the one to brush your hair as a child if you were running late for school. She was so gentle and so staunchly refused to snag a single snarl that it would take her forever to get through it, one centimeter at a time.
Libby was a lifelong bridge player. She also had a knack for jigsaw puzzles. In her younger years she drove convertibles, and her kids’ friends nicknamed her “hot rod mama.” She was thoroughly ladylike. The worst word in her life she ever said was “damn!!” after accidentally dropping a glass Clamato juice bottle on her bare foot, where it shattered. As dainty as she was, you couldn’t offend her. You could talk to her about anything. The only part of “the times” with which she didn’t keep up was technology. She didn’t understand what the internet was and had no desire to try. She loved being part of the Greatest Generation and was satisfied being stuck there with no regard to technological advancements.
Libby lived for 97 years, 9 months, and 18 days. She lived all of her years with joy, dignity and grace. For her great health, an immeasurable amount of gratitude and credit goes to her tireless in-home caretaker of 17 years: her daughter, Ann.
Along with her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John “Bob” Poser; brothers, Dr. Charles Shearer and Dr. Tom Shearer; and virtually all of her lifelong friends. She is survived by her children, Dr. John Poser and wife Jan of Gainesville, Florida, Ann Poser of Peachtree City, Georgia and Tom Poser and wife Susan of Pewaukee; grandchildren, Ashley Waller and husband, Chris of Gainesville, Florida, Alex Poser of Charleston, South Carolina, Sarah Worden and husband, Josh of Atlanta, Greg Poser of Mystic, Connecticut, Liz Poser of Milwaukee, and Natalie Poser of Pewaukee; one great-grandchild, June Poser-Wipke.
In accordance with Libby’s wishes, a private family service will be held in her honor in the spring. The Poser family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 1086 Highway 54 West, Fayetteville, Georgia. Messages of condolence may be left at GeorgiaCremation.com.
