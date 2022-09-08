May 7, 1928—Sept. 5, 2022

PORTAGE—Elizabeth May Carrington, age 94, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, WI.

Betty was born on May 7, 1928, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI to Bernard and Hazel (nee Konkel) Schwanz. She grew up as a farm girl in Caledonia and Lewiston Townships. She attended and graduated from a one room all eight grades, Levee School in Columbia County. Graduated on the National Honor Roll from Sullivan High School in Chicago, IL in 1946 while living with aunt and uncle Russell and Lola Roeker and working in their IGA Grocery Store.

Her first place of public employment after graduation was in the office of Chicago’s General Outdoor Advertising Co.

Elizabeth was united in marriage to Jack L. Carrington on September 6, 1946, upon returning from U.S. Navy active duty.

Upon completion of his upholstering apprenticeship, they moved back to Portage, WI and raised their two children Russell and Linda and operated and worked in their own business “Jack’s Upholstery” in Portage, WI from 1949 to 1973. However, during stretches of life Betty also worked and completed all the office work for Schaefers Heating and Plumbing business. Betty was manager for Dennis Lovell’s IGA Grocery Store’s dairy, fresh fruit, and vegetable dept., and managed the children’s shoe dept. at Atkinson Shoe Store in Portage.

Betty was very active in her church, Bethlehem Lutheran at the time, and in her community. She worked at the Red Cross Blood Bank in Portage and Pardeeville for many years. She served as 5th Ward Chairman for Portage Community Chest. President of Portage’s Chapter of the World Council of Churches. Member and on the board of Women’s Civic League of Portage, member of Portage Historical Society and Supporter of Portage Center for the Arts. Betty was an active member in Marcellon HCE (homemakers) for over 30 years.

In 1974 Betty left Portage to care for her son and two small grandsons upon the death of her daughter-in-law Hope Carrington in Addison, IL. There she met and married Richard Burchardt on November 1, 1975, in Bensonville, IL and cared for her father-in-law for 17 years. Betty was known for her caring ways, she always had someone living with them.

In 1984 they moved back to the Portage area, and as Betty said, “We’ve come home to roost”. Upon returning she became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where many of her family attended. She soon had doors opened to her to become and active participant. She initiated St. John’s Military Ministry, a passion of Betty and her work with prison inmates through the St. John’s Prison Letter Writing Ministry. Betty worked wherever she was needed.

Betty loved her lord, she loved people, her flowers, and her feathered friends. She loved travel, and she loved life. Traveling highlights in her life were the trips to Israel, and Puerta Vallarta, Mexico with her daughter Linda and the five years of trips to Branson, MO with uncle Ozzie, her daughter Linda, and friends.

Betty’s hobbies include making greeting cards to give away to put a smile on someone’s face. Many referred to her as the “Card Lady”.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Russell (Jackie Carrington); daughter Linda (Steve) Dittman; grandsons: Jack (Deb) Carrington, Jeff (Jean) Carrington, Channing (Courtney) Mills; granddaughters: Sara Drews, Tia Marie Gray; grandsons: Kevin Gray, Arden Sipes and Jeannie. Many great-grandchildren; and a special friend Jim Roderick.

Betty is preceded in death by both of her husbands, Jack Carrington and Richard Burchardt; parents, Bernard and Hazel Schwanz; sister, Mary Ann and her husband Warren Mackie; sister Patricia Schwanz; brother Donald, Sr. and wife Mary Ellen Schwanz; brother Kenneth and his first wife Mary Jean Schwanz; nephew Donald Schwanz and a nephew Gary Mackie.

Funeral Service for Betty will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage WI Pastor Armon will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday September 11, 2022, at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, WI (www.kratzfuneralhome.com), visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage, WI.

Betty would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Divine Savior for the care and compassion shown to her. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Betty’s name.

Betty’s loving spirit and kindness will be sorely missed. She wanted to convey to all her family and friends. I love you all dearly, without all of you, I could not have been me!