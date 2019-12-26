Elizabeth Neuberger, 96, Watertown

WATERTOWN - Elizabeth Neuberger died at Marquardt Village on Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019. Her funeral service will be at noon on Monday, December 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, N 2296 County Road I, rural Reeseville, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com .

Mary Elizabeth Hugener was born at home, at rural Holtville, California, on October 31, 1923. She was the second child of Josef and Maria Baumann Hugener, who recently had emigrated from Switzerland. She was baptized, along with her older sister, Margarita, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Holtville on April 19, 1925. They were the first two children baptized at St. Paul's. She had a younger sister, Rosa, who died in infancy and a brother, Joseph. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Liz was confirmed at St. Paul's on May 31, 1936. Her confirmation verse was 1 Corinthians, 6:20, "For ye are bought with a price; therefore, glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God's." She graduated from Holtville Union High School in 1941. Liz started classes at a career college in San Diego that fall. On December 7 of that year, the lives of her entire generation were turned upside down. She came home at Christmas and took a job so that a man could go to war. As the personal secretary for the president of Maggio Produce Company in Holtville, she was the first woman to work in and around the produce packing sheds, in what previously had been an all-male environment.