COLUMBUS—Elizabeth L. “Betty” Salzwedel, 79, of Columbus passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, in Columbus, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m., at the church.

A complete obituary will follow.”Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.

