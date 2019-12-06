COLUMBUS - Elizabeth L. “Betty” Salzwedel, 79, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living, in Columbus.
Elizabeth was born the daughter of Warner and Esther (Dorn) Pick, on June 24, 1940, in Middleton, Wis. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. She was employed with Perry Printing in Waterloo, for 30 years, until her retirement. After retirement, she continued to work at the Columbus Antique Mall. Betty was married to Gerald “Jiggy” Salzwedel on September 21, 1996, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus.
Betty was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. She loved gardening and caring for her flowers. Betty enjoyed crafts, as well as, crocheting. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids.
Betty is survived by her children, Bruce (Elaine “Buffy”) Meier, Pam (Roger) Palmer, Laurie Meier (Phil Graham), and Jeffrey (Julie) Meier; her siblings, Janice (Wally) Luebke, Kathy Bath-Hoff (Dave Dewey), Warren “Butch” (Mary) Pick, and Denise (Paul) Blankenheim; 12 grandchildren, Jamie (Steve) Droz, Heidi (Jon) Stauffer, Tanner (Chelci) Meier, Haley (Julio Devora) Meier, Michael (Heather) Richardson, Marcus Meier (Cortney Dalby), Abby Ailes, Kendra Meier, Cassandra Koch, Zachary Koch, Bowen Meier, Katie Meier; 9 great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Austin, Aubree, Landon, Madison, Summer, Sylas, Hadley, and Elena; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald “Jiggy”, in 2013; and her siblings, James, Carol, John “Jack”, Shirley, and Joseph.
A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, in Columbus, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
