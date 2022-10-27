May 21, 1929—Oct. 25, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Elizabeth V. Zimmerman, age 93 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

Elizabeth was born on May 21, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Eleanor (Beyer) Pufahl. On October 1, 1949, she was united in marriage to her husband, Charles Zimmerman, Sr. in Beaver Dam.

Elizabeth loved playing bingo and going on gambling trips, as well as just sitting outside and visiting with friends, family, and neighbors. She also enjoyed watching Packer, Badger, and Brewer games, and often had the Game Show Network on.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Flaig; grandchildren: Kelly (Michael) Orzechowski, Erin (Nicholas) Ulezelski, Jennifer Flaig, Matthew Flaig, Kimberly Flaig, and Melissa; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Olivia, and Andrew Orzechowski, Braydon and Blake Ulezelski, and Christopher, Nicholas, and Anthony Flaig; sister, Margaret Anfinson; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles, Sr.; son, Charles, Jr.; sister, Blondina Pufahl; half-brother, Harvey Baske; and other relatives.

Visitation for Elizabeth will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022, at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.