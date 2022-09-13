Dec. 7, 1924—Sept. 9, 2022

DEFOREST—Ella Kurtz Wakerhauser, age 97, passed away in her Savior’s arms on September 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Ella will be remembered as the yodeling, skydiving mom and grandma. She fiercely loved her Lord and desired all of her family to draw close to the Lord. She was known for her love of country music. She could be heard yodeling along with playing musical instruments by ear, never knowing how to read a note. She worked as a CNA for 19 years and desired to serve those whom she loved and those in need. In her early years, she was an avid gardener alongside Don. She will be remembered for her sharp mind and her desire to embrace life and love fiercely. In her end years, she diligently prayed for hours for her family and the world because she would say “I have all the time in the world to pray.”

She was preceded in death by her first husband and love of her life, Donald Kurtz, followed by her dance partner, Harry Wakerhauser. Her daughter, Sandra Phippen, entered heaven way too early and Ella longed to be united with her. Her legacy will survive through her three children: Ken (Donna) Kurtz of Darlington, WI, Dan Kurtz (former wife Patty Kurtz) of Baraboo, WI, and Cynthia (John) Sunquist of Green Bay, WI. Ella fiercely loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Kimberly (Steven) Gartner, Jeff (Jenny) Kurtz, Colleen Zimmerman, Dennis (Jennifer) Kurtz, Debbie Murphy, John (Stacy) Phippen, Erin (Lee) Soulier, Megan Kurtz, Jacob Kurtz. She had a soft spot for her great-grandchildren: Kristina Kurtz, Brandon Zimmerman, Jenny (Mike) Percy, Nathan (Kristin) Murphy, Maggie Gartner, Emma (Matthew) Jensen, Noah Gartner, Alex Kurtz, Beckett Soulier, Lincoln Soulier, Kennedy Phippen, Zoey Phippen and Zander Phippen . The last to win her heart was her great-great-grandson, Rhett Murphy.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran School, Lake Mills, WI. She so appreciated the cards and wishes the students would send to her as a shut-in. Also, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society since her beloved Don and Sandy succumbed to cancer. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday Sept 14, 2022, at ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1530 S. Main St. Lake Mills. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the service at the church on Wednesday. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison (608) 249-6666 Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com