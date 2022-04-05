 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ella M. Medford

COLUMBUS—Ella M. Medford, 95, of Columbus, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.

