COLUMBUS—Ella M. Medford, 95, of Columbus, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.
