Aug. 29, 1926—April 2, 2022

COLUMBUS—Ella M. Medford, 95, of Columbus, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus.

Ella Mae was born the daughter of George W. and Ella (Davis) Maxwell on August 29, 1926, in Iuka, MS. She was married to Hollis Medford on October 13, 1945, in Iuka, Miss. Ella was a member of Cole Ridge Baptist Church in Blytheville, AR where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and working with children.

Ella is survived by her children: Patricia Clark of Kingston, TN, Claudette (Timothy) Bacon of Columbus, WI., and Steven (Sharon) Medford of Wauconda, IL.; her sister, Verna Holtz of Windsor, CN; grandchildren: Tyrone Radcliffe, Edmund Bacon, Amanda Olson, Hollis Medford, and Kevin Medford; 10 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hollis; son, Michael Medford; grandson, Michael Radcliffe; four brothers; and one sister.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Dogwood Cemetery in Blytheville, AR at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam, WI.

Ella’s family would like to thank the staffs at Home Again and Hillside Hospice for all their care and support.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.