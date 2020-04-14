Ellen Derksen, 87; Waupun / Fox Lake

WAUPUN / FOX LAKE - Ellen Derksen, 87, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020.
Ellen was born June 18, 1932, in Fond du Lac, Wis. to Melvin and Gertie Kastein. Ellen was raised in the Brandon area and graduated from Brandon High School in 1950. On Jan. 12, 1951, she was united in marriage to Clifford Derksen and they resided in the Waupun and Fox Lake areas their entire life. Ellen's priority in life was raising her seven children. She was a loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma, who would do anything to help. She also helped on the farm and worked part-time jobs to help the family. She was an avid craftsperson; sewing, knitting, crocheting, ceramics, and more. But her passion was quilting. Many family and friends treasure her exquisitely hand-made quilts, afghans, and other items. Cliff and Ellen were charter members of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun, where Ellen was a member of the Women's Guild and served on various service committees. They were lifelong members of the church. They spent several summers at Lake Arrowhead Campground near Montello, where they had a permanent campsite. It was their “second neighborhood,” and they had many friends there.
She is survived by five children, Diane (Phil) Simon of Fond du Lac, Ron (Phyllis) Derksen of Schnecksville, Penn., Delaine (Wayne) Zuhlke of Beaver Dam, Carol Derksen of Oshkosh, and Carla (Jim) Peterson of Kewaskum. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Jeremy (Nicole) Simon, Nicole (Jason) Berg, Maggie (Steve) Colton, Jason (Tifany) Derksen, Adam (Jenny) Derksen, Casey (Liz) Derksen, Mickey (Amanda) Derksen, Christi (Marty) Nothstein, Heather (Mike) Ingersoll, Josh Zuhlke, Alyssa Zuhlke, and Sarah Peterson. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Kathy Terpstra, of Pella, Iowa. Ellen had 27 great-grandchildren who will cherish her memory.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Cliff; two sons, Paul and Randy, her brother, Russell; sister, Ruth, and brothers-and sisters-in-law, Grace and Arnold Visser, Warren and Kathryn Derksen, and Afton Terpstra.
Private family services will be held.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
