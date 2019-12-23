Ellen Lombard, 71, North Freedom
0 entries
OBITUARIES

Ellen Lombard, 71, North Freedom

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH FREEDOM - Ellen Elaine Lombard, age 71, of North Freedom, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at UW Hospital. Ellen, daughter of Max and Lillian (Burr) McNurlen was born Feb. 20, 1948, in Richland Center. She was a graduate of Richland Center High School. On Oct. 28, 1967, she was united in marriage to Clinton Lombard at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

She is survived by her husband, Clinton; children, Kimberly Lombard and Vincent (Tammy) Lombard; grandchildren, Justice and Hunter; step-granddaughter, Shania. She is further survived by her brother, William (June) McNurlen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and numerous siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lombard, Ellen

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News