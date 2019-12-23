Ellen Lombard, 71, North Freedom

NORTH FREEDOM - Ellen Elaine Lombard, age 71, of North Freedom, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at UW Hospital. Ellen, daughter of Max and Lillian (Burr) McNurlen was born Feb. 20, 1948, in Richland Center. She was a graduate of Richland Center High School. On Oct. 28, 1967, she was united in marriage to Clinton Lombard at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

She is survived by her husband, Clinton; children, Kimberly Lombard and Vincent (Tammy) Lombard; grandchildren, Justice and Hunter; step-granddaughter, Shania. She is further survived by her brother, William (June) McNurlen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and numerous siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.